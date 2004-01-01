 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Arsenal's Champions League preparations hit by travel chaos

Arsenal's preparations for their Champions League clash at RC Lens have been severely disrupted by a five-hour delay at Luton Airport. The Gunners were due to

Arsenal's preparations for their Champions League clash at RC Lens have been severely disrupted by a five-hour delay at Luton Airport.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards