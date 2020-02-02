Arsenal's Draw With Burnley Sees Gunners Break 108-Year Record - it's Not a Good One

​Start brightly, grab an early goal and see out the match with maturity and grit.

That's probably along the lines of what Mikel Arteta wanted to see at Turf Moor, after Arsenal made a bright start to proceedings. Looking good from there, that positive opening tailed off rather dramatically, and in fact, that they managed to leave Lancashire with a point is more down to Burnley's wastefulness (and the crossbar) than it is the Gunners' determination.

" Oh thank god, the City game is on soon! "#BURARS pic.twitter.com/mWm5EyRREQ — 90min (@90min_Football) February 2, 2020

A 0-0 stalemate brought the campaign total to a staggering 13 (THIRTEEN) draws in 25 Premier League outings.

Already this season, ​Arsenal have drawn more matches than their 'Invincibles' side of 2003/04. No side in ​Premier League history has recorded that many stalemates at this stage, and it's the first time that has happened in the top-flight since Manchester United in the 1980/81 campaign.

Where the similarities end with that famous side are there and then. While that particular title-winning squad won their remaining 26 matches, Arsenal have won...six.

Courtesy of Opta, their tally of six victories after 25 league matches is lowest since the 1912/13 season, where at the same stage of the season the Gunners had accrued a solitary win.

That is utterly horrendous. Let's make no bones about it.

Arsenal have become the top flight's draw specialists. Sure, they're not losing many football matches, but good grief, they need to start learning to win them.

Taking a positive spin on things is that they're unbeaten this decade. Not all bad, right? Indeed in all competitions since the turn of the year Arteta and co have recorded three wins and four draws from their seven fixtures, which makes their dire situation look ever so slightly better. Yet, it's been over a century since they've won this few matches after 25 games.

What about ​Burnley, where do they sit in all this having come so close to beating the Gunners after seeing Jay Rodriguez' effort hitting the crossbar? Well, Burnley remain winless in 12 Premier League matches against Arsenal (D2 L10), although they avoided defeat against the north London side for the first time since December 2009. Remarkably, the Clarets haven’t led for a single minute in 11 Premier League games against Sunday's opponents.



​On the positive side, n o goalkeeper in the league this season has more clean sheets than Burnley’s Nick Pope (nine, level with Alisson and Dean Henderson). England's number one?



0 - Burnley haven’t led for a single minute in 11 Premier League games against Arsenal. The only team to have played more games against an opponent without ever leading is Portsmouth against Chelsea (14 games). Feeble. pic.twitter.com/CoyEdUKE56 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 2, 2020

While the draw was probably always going to happen at Turf Moor (it's Arsenal we're talking about) the fact it ended without goals was perhaps not as expected. This was only Arsenal’s second goalless draw in their last 84 Premier League games, although they've now drawn four consecutive top-flight games for the first time since February 2009.





Draws, draws and more draws. But, perhaps most crucially, no wins to be seen anywhere. Arteta's influence has been notable, but it's clear that there are significant improvements needed to be made with this Arsenal side. First it was the worst start to a season for nearly 50 years, now it's the least amount of victories in over 100.

For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!