 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Arsenal's H2H record vs 2023/24 Champions League group stage opponents

Arsenal's head-to-head record against their 2023/24 Champions League group stage opponents, which include Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven and RC Lens

After an interminable six-year wait for Champions League football, Arsenal return to Europe's elite in a favourable Group B.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards