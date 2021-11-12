Arsenal's most famous celebrity fans

As one of the most famous football clubs in England, Arsenal attract new supporters with ease.

Times have been tough but there is renewed optimism around Mikel Arteta and his young Gunners, though that probably won't stop the classically hard to please faithful from getting upset at Mikel Arteta every weekend.

Seeing a famous face don the Arsenal kit can turn those frowns upside down, mind, and the north London giants can boast a pretty eclectic selection of celebrity royalty who have trotted down to the Emirates to cheer the side on.

Here are some of the most famous celebrity Arsenal fans out there.

Dara O’Briain

A lovely cake from Vicar st theatre in Dublin, to celebrate my 200th show there tonight! pic.twitter.com/dtWz4N8TGg — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) November 12, 2021

Resident Mock the Week jokester Dara O'Briain has held a season ticket at Arsenal in recent years and often quips about their progress.

He even received a Gunners-themed cake from a theatre in Dublin after his 200th standup show there.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

'The Greek Freak' Giannis Antetokounmpo recently revealed he used to support Arsenal "back in the day" and that he's "really interested in soccer".

He was also pictured with some Paris Saint-Germain merchandise after a trip to France's capital for the Milwaukee Bucks' clash with the Charlotte Hornets back in 2020.

Antetokounmpo also received a video message of congratulations from Thierry Henry after the Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals.

Matt Lucas

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Danny DeVito clarified his football allegiance a few years ago, revealing he'd been misidentified as a Chelsea supporter.

But fear not, Gooners, 'The Trash Man' is an ardent Arsenal follower. That's a big win.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Sherlock Holmes wannabe, universe jumper and also very good actor Benedict Cumberbatch often takes part in community initiatives around football.

Like DeVito, he has also been slandered as a potential Chelsea fan but does in fact follow Arsenal.

Idris Elba

DSYF. These t-shirts will never be made for sale but given to inspirational young people as a symbol of positivity as part of the ‘No More Red’ initiative with @adidasfootball and @arsenal.#NoMoreRed#DSYF pic.twitter.com/p1XdkhSyk9 — Idris Elba (@idriselba) January 8, 2022

Idris Elba's infatuation with Arsenal is pretty well known around the football world. He's previously said Arsenal are "the only London team" - y'know, standard football chat.

In January 2022, helped the club launch the 'No More Red' anti-knife crime campaign alongside former striker Ian Wright.

Robert Pattinson

If you've read the slightest bit about Robert Pattinson in the last few years, you'll know his aura doesn't scream 'massive football fan'.

He's revealed his love for Arsenal in the past, but also told GQ he's scared to kick footballs back to people when they're booted at him. This is Batman we're talking about here, too.

Keir Starmer

Resident Westminster jokester Keir Starmer has congratulated a number of football teams on their accomplishments, often with a prefix of 'Always hard to say as an Arsenal fan' or something similar.

Politicians are never going to be loved nationwide, and in picking Arsenal Starmer has ensured he'll never get a vote in Tottenham again. That's not true, in fairness - David Lammy has held that constituency since 2000.

Spike Lee

Ultimate cool dude and club legend Thierry Henry is a massive draw for new supporters and director Spike Lee has admitted the Frenchman's status attracted him to Arsenal.

He actually sat down with Tottenham fan Lammy to discuss his allegiance and said "You can’t blame for me that, though" when he revealed he started supporting the Gunners because of Henry.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z has been spotted at Arsenal games | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Back in 2010, rapper Jay-Z had to clarify where his heart truly lies.

“After that game the press started reporting that I was a Manchester City fan, I am really glad all that has been cleared up and that everybody in the UK knows that I am an Arsenal fan,” he explained.

Jay-Z had been a guest of City's during a game against Arsenal which they won 4-2. His music streaming service Tidal also signed a partnership with the Gunners worth around £1m a year in 2018.

Daniel Kaluuya

Actor Daniel Kaluuya is pretty hot stuff right now, having appeared in a number of hits to win an Academy Award and two BAFTAs.

He's set to bring his dramatic prestige to All or Nothing: Arsenal, in which he will narrate the Gunners' peaks and troughs throughout the 2021/22 season.

Lewis Hamilton

When it emerged that Lewis Hamilton had joined forces with Serena Williams to form a consortium to buy Chelsea, it was widely assumed he was a Blues fan.

That's not how the story goes, however. He didn't end up becoming an owner at Stamford Bridge and instead revealed that his sister punched him into supporting the Gunners.

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn is another prominent politician who can be spotted regularly at the Emirates.

As the MP for Islington North, Arsenal is based in his constituency and back during the height of his popularity as Labour leader in 2017 he took Mesut Ozil to task over his extortionate weekly wage.