Arsenal's next four Premier League fixtures compared to Man City, Tottenham and Chelsea

Arsenal fans have enjoyed a wonderful start to the 2022/23 season and despite Manchester City still looking like an incredible side, it's the Gunners who sit at the top of the Premier League table during the World Cup break.

There was an expectation coming into the campaign that with a number of talented youngsters starting to mature, Arsenal could be in for a better season than the last. Very few predicted them being top at Christmas though.

The early season form of Gabriel Jesus as well as the newfound importance of Granit Xhaka have been huge factors in their five-point lead over City. The Gunners have won 12 games, drawn one, and only lost one, which was against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Here is who they will be taking on when the domestic football returns.

Arsenal vs West Ham United (26/12/2022)

Arsenal fans have been blessed with the pleasure of a Boxing Day match, although it does not kick off until 20:00 GMT. They will be welcoming West Ham United to the Emirates, which is a very tough one to call. The Hammers are down in 16th place in the Premier League, but they have some great players that can hurt Arsenal.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal (31/12/2022)

This has the potential to be a very tricky match for Arsenal and one that City fans may have their eye on. Brighton knocked Arsenal out of the Carabao Cup before the World Cup and they will want to produce a similar performance on New Year's Eve. This one kicks off at 17:30 GMT.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United (03/01/2023)

This is going to be a really tough test for Arsenal assuming that Newcastle United have continued their wonderful form from earlier in the season. The Magpies sit third in the table and are in better form than anyone else. It is not one to miss.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal (15/01/2023)

The fact that the Newcastle game and this north London derby follow is why the Brighton match looks so important. Arsenal do not want to come into these games off the back of a defeat and while Arsenal are certainly better than Spurs right now, anything can happen in the NLD.

How to watch Arsenal Premier League fixtures on TV



Arsenal vs West Ham United: Amazon Prime (UK), fuboTV (Canada), Peacock (USA)

Amazon Prime (UK), fuboTV (Canada), Peacock (USA) Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (Canada), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO (USA)

Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (Canada), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO (USA) Arsenal vs Newcastle United: Sky Sports Main Event(UK), fuboTV (Canada)

Sky Sports Main Event(UK), fuboTV (Canada) Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: Sky Sports Main Event(UK), fuboTV (Canada)

Man City's next four league games

Leeds United vs Man City (28/12/22)

(28/12/22) Man City vs Everton (31/12/22)

vs Everton (31/12/22) Chelsea vs Man City (05/01/23)

(05/01/23) Man Utd vs Man City (14/01/23)

Tottenham's next four league games

Brentford vs Tottenham (26/12/22)

(26/12/22) Tottenham vs Aston Villa (01/01/23)

vs Aston Villa (01/01/23) Crystal Palace vs Tottenham (04/01/23)

(04/01/23) Tottenham vs Arsenal (15/01/23)

Chelsea's next four league games