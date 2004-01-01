Arsenal's stance on Folarin Balogun's future

Arsenal will hold talks with Folarin Balogun regarding his future once his loan at Reims comes to an end, but they currently have no plans to sell him this summer, 90min understands.

The 21-year-old has spent the season on loan in Ligue 1 with Reims, and has so far scored 16 goals in 26 games - only Lille's Jonathan David and PSG's Kylian Mbappe have scored more than the England youth international.

Balogun's progress under the progress of 30-year-old head coach Will Still has not gone unnoticed. 90min reported in December that Arsenal were even considering recalling the striker due to Gabriel Jesus' injury.

90min understands that Balogun and his representatives have been contacted by various clubs to express an interest in his services. But as it stands, Arsenal are not in a hurry to cash in on him and will discuss his situation upon his return to north London this summer.

While Balogun has struggled to make an impact in the Arsenal senior team thus far in his career, he is still held in extremely high regard by the coaching staff and club hierarchy.

In 103 games for Arsenal's Under-21 and Under-18 sides, Balogun scored 75 goals and laid on 18 assists.

For now, Balogun will focus on playing out the rest of the season with Reims, who are now in with a shout of qualifying for Europe via their league position - they currently sit just four points off Ligue 1's top five.

