Arsenal's stance on Reiss Nelson's future ahead of contract expiry

Arsenal are set to continue talks with Reiss Nelson over a new contract, but they are not close to reaching an agreement with the winger, sources have told 90min.

After a frustrating few years on the periphery of the Gunners' squad, the 23-year-old has become a valuable member of Mikel Arteta's setup this season, notably scoring their 97th-minute winner in Saturday's 3-2 comeback win against Bournemouth.

With Arsenal in with a firm chance of winning their first Premier League title since 2004, Nelson is as important to them as ever, though does remain primarily a squad player.

90min understands that talks will continue over a new contract with Nelson's current one set to expire in the summer, but as of yet a breakthrough hasn't been reached nor is one close.

Sources have told 90min that London clubs Brentford, Crystal Palace, and West Ham would be interested in signing Nelson on a free transfer, while he has interest from outside the capital in runaway Championship leaders Burnley, Everton and Southampton.

Nelson has already received offers from clubs in France, Germany and Italy. He has experience in playing on the continent following loan spells at Hoffenheim and Feyenoord.

However, speaking after Saturday's manic win, Nelson stated that his priority is to remain at Arsenal.

When asked if he wanted to stay in north London, he replied: "Of course! I’ve been here since I was eight and Arsenal is all I know. I’m only a couple of minutes from the stadium, all my family is there. So of course I’d love to stay."

"I’ve said a few times, I’ve been here since I was eight and I’m 23 now so I’ve been here a long time and I’m Arsenal through and through

"So to be playing, even in games just like this I’m delighted. Of course, injuries are just a minor setback, but of course, I just look towards the future and hopefully, I can play many more years at the club."