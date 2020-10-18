Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema Becomes WSL's All-Time Leading Goalscorer With Hat-Trick in North London

Vivianne Miedema has become the WSL all-time leading scorer, after bagging a hat-trick in Arsenal's crushing 6-1 win over north London rivals Tottenham.

Miedema signed for the Gunners back in 2017 and has not stopped scoring since. She started up front for her side in Sunday's derby and helped put Spurs to the sword.

Katie McCabe got Arsenal off to the perfect start, netting inside four minutes before Miedema scored her first of the game just three minutes later. Caitlin Foord then converted in the 15th minute. Miedema added two more goals in the first half and Foord then grabbed another after the break.

Arsenal were in fine form on Sunday | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The 24-year-old has now netted 52 times in 50 WSL appearances at an astounding rate of 83-minutes per goal (via BBC Sport).

Her derby day hat-trick saw her overtake Manchester City winger Nikita Parris at the top of the all-time scoring charts, the latest in a long line of career accolades. Miedema's fine performances last season saw her awarded the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year award and the previous campaign she won the PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year.

She is also the Netherlands all-time leading scorer with 69 goals in 89 appearances and has already won league titles in both Germany, for Bayern Munich, and England.

┏┓

┃┃╱╲ In

┃╱╱╲╲ this

╱╱╭╮╲╲ house

▔▏┗┛▕▔ we

╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲

stan Vivianne Miedema

╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲

▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔ pic.twitter.com/IZyvRulc09 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 18, 2020

In terms of the WSL goal record, there are several competitors who could overtake her during the current campaign. Manchester City and England striker Ellen White is currently on 48 goals but has only netted once so far this season. Meanwhile, Miedema's Arsenal teammate Jordan Nobbs has 44 to her name.

Chelsea forward Beth England is another contender. She currently sits on 42 goals but did not start in her side's 3-1 victory over City on Sunday.