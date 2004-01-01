Arsene Wenger backs Arsenal to compete for Premier League title

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger reckons his former side have a chance of winning this season's Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta's side sit top of the table after six rounds of fixtures, winning five of their opening matches.

They can head into the September international break in first place if they beat Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in Sunday's midday kick-off.

Wenger led the Gunners to three league titles - including the club's last in 2003/04, going the entire 38-game season unbeaten - across his 22-year stay in north London, departing in 2018 and taking up a role at FIFA as their Chief of Global Football Development.

The Frenchman seldom comments on his former club, but speaking as a pundit, he revealed his excitement at Arsenal's hopes of returning to the Champions League and competing for major honours.

"I would say they are moving in the right direction. I honestly think there is no weak position in the team...they are young, promising players and they have bought well this year," Wenger said.

"There is no completely dominating team this season and Arsenal has a chance with the potential that is there. We used to be in the top four and why not again? You cannot even rule out the fact that they can fight for the title and hopefully they can do it."

Arsenal have not competed for the Premier League title since Wenger's exit, while they have not finished in the top four since 2016.

His immediate successor, Unai Emery, led Arsenal to fifth place in his only full year in charge. Arteta oversaw back-to-back eighth-place finishes before coming fifth last season, losing fourth spot to rivals Tottenham in the final week of the campaign.