Arsene Wenger delivers his verdict on in-form Martin Odegaard

Arsene Wenger labelled his return to the Emirates Stadium as 'fantastic' after watching his first live Arsenal game since 2018, and hailed the brilliance of captain Martin Odegaard.

Wenger, who was at the helm in north London for 22 years, was in attendance for the Gunners' impressive 3-1 win Boxing Day win over West Ham - a game in which goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah proved to be enough for all three points.

Speaking about his trip to the Emirates while on pundit duty for Tv2, Wenger admitted when speaking about his return:“It was fantastic. But I don’t want to talk too much about that.”

The win over West Ham and subsequent victory over Brighton on New Year's Eve has left the Gunners an impressive seven points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Martin Odegaard is in terrific form for Arsenal | Visionhaus/GettyImages

When asked about Arsenal's chances of winning their first Premier League title since 2004, Wenger said: “I think they have all the necessary ingredients, both tactically and mentally. They can go all the way. Because, as you see, they create so many chances. I actually see no weaknesses.”

Wenger was also keen to reserve special praise for captain Martin Odegaard, who put in a fantastic performance against West Ham on Boxing Day: "He makes decisions quickly, and always optimally. It is remarkable! I like him and the way he makes football look so easy.

"He has developed very well. It's really amazing. His decisions, he is also a leader in the team. You see that Norway is now getting more top-class players, and I hope they can do well internationally in the years to come."