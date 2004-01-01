Arsene Wenger insists Arsenal sacked Unai Emery too quickly

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger has said Unai Emery was not given enough time to prove his worth as the manager of the Gunners.

Emery succeeded Wenger in the Emirates Stadium dugout in 2018 and led Arsenal to the Europa League final in his first season at the club. However, they were thrashed 4-1 by rivals Chelsea in that game and threw away a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Spaniard was then sacked midway through his second season and replaced by Mikel Arteta.

Emery returned to haunt Arsenal last season after his Villarreal side knocked the north Londoners out on their way to Europa League glory.

Speaking as an analyst on beIN Sport following Villarreal's Champions League semi-final defeat to Liverpool, Wenger says his former club were too hasty to dismiss Emery.

"They didn't give him enough time, but there is a lot to talk about. For example, is it right that a team who is not successful in the group stages can play in the Europa League," Wenger said.

"For the last 10 years, the teams who are not successful in the Champions League go on to win the UEFA Cup. So, he has transformed a non-successful team into a successful one with Sevilla.

"It was more to give an importance to the trophy than to the sporting integrity. I think Unai Emery is a great coach, he has shown it in Spain and he is constantly at the top level."