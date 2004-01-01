Arsene Wenger vows to help Bukayo Saka address 'biggest regret'

Arsene Wenger has promised that he and Bukayo Saka will meet after the Arsenal player expressed regret that they'd never done so.

Saka is one of the most exciting players to come out of the Arsenal academy in recent times, emerging as a key player for both his club and nation.

Despite the fact that he was at the club when Wenger was manager though, the winger never met the Frenchman and recently said that was one of his biggest regrets.

Wenger, who remembers being told about the 21-year-old at Arsenal, has heaped praise on Saka and vowed to link up with the England star in the near future.

“That’s very nice of him. We’ll end up meeting each other one day, of course," he told L'Equipe.

"I’m happy about his development and the fact he’s still playing at Arsenal. I was told about him when I was still at the club, he was one of two or three guys who were coming through. I heard some very good things about him.

"I’m told he has a very good mentality. That’s reassuring because these days, players are glorified so quickly that it’s important for them to have good foundations.”

Saka's rise is very much continuing at the World Cup with the winger getting three goals in three matches to put himself firmly in contention for the Golden Boot.

It could prove to be quite the season for him with Arsenal also currently top of the Premier League at the halfway point of the season.

