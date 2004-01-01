Assessing Where Luka Jovic Should Go This Summer

To say that Luke Jovic's inaugural season at Real Madrid has been underwhelming would be an understatement.





Since completing a €60m move from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, Jovic's Real career has lurched from one disaster to the next. He has returned just two goals, two assists and has been so disappointing that Los Blancos are now set to cut their losses and try and move him on as quickly as possible.





Although he has struggled in La Liga, Jovic's performances lit up the Bundesliga during the 2018/19 season and he would have no shortage of suitors.





But where's best for him to reignite his career? 90min analysed his options to find out.





Chelsea





Frank Lampard may want to bring Luka Jovic to Stamford Bridge

Despite badly requiring a defensive makeover, Chelsea continue to be linked with every playmaker and forward under the sun.





Frank Lampard has already added Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to bolster his already impressive offensive ranks. Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Tammy Abraham and the two new arrivals represent one of the deepest forward lines in the world, which begs the questions: why on earth would they go after Jovic as well?





On paper this seems massively unlikely but then again, Lampard is seemingly obsessed with stockpiling forwards like they're going out of fashion so let's not rule it out entirely...





Likelihood Rating: 2/10





Arsenal





Mikel Arteta maye be put off signing Jovic by his perceived attitude problems

There's a lot of variables to pick apart in this particular rumour. Arsenal moving for Jovic obviously depends on whether Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remain at the club - and both of those situations remain uncertain.





Even if one of the Gunners' star forwards depart, big questions remain over whether the Croatian fits Mikel Arteta's personality profile.





The Spaniard's treatment of Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil suggests that he has little time for 'negative influences' in the dressing room. Jovic's history of troubling behaviour may qualify him for this description, lowering the chances of the move.





There's also an issue of price. Real want to recoup as much of their hefty investment as possible and reports suggest that Arsenal will not possess this sort of financial firepower unless they rake in some money through player sales.





Likelihood Rating: 3/10





Tottenham





Jose Mourinho is thought to be planning a summer rebuild at Tottenham

Tottenham are in dire need of a striker to take some of the goalscoring burden off Harry Kane. Any side with Champions League ambitions should not be fielding Lucas Moura up front under any circumstances.





This is where Jovic could come in.





One roadblock to the potential transfer could be the 22-year-old's reluctance to come in a play second fiddle to Kane.





There is a small chance of the pair both being accommodated but this could be challenging. Mourinho's is adversed to fielding two strikers and any compromise would likely resulting in Jovic being shoehorned in out wide, a role he has little experience in.





Likelihood Rating: 5/10





Milan





Ralf Rangnick will be taking over at Milan next season

Haven't you heard? Milan are on their way back.





Recent victories over title hunting pair Lazio and Juventus have sparked hopes that the Rossoneri could be genuine title contenders next season. Jovic could be the statement signing that incoming manager Ralf Rangnick needs to push them to new heights.





The case for recruiting the wantaway Real man is strengthened by the fact that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is... well, 38-years-old and surely running on fumes at this point of his career.





Even if the Swede does get offered a short term extension, an incoming Jovic would be the main man for Milan. He'd get to work with an exciting coach in Rangnick, he'll be reunited with compatriot and former Frankfurt star Ante Rebic and as his time in Germany showed, he looks great in black and red stripes.





What's not to love?





Likelihood Rating: 8/10



