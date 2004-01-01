Aston Villa vs Arsenal - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction

Arsenal will hope to get their 2022/23 Premier League title bid back on track when they visit old Gunners manager Unai Emery at Aston Villa in Saturday's early kick off.

The north London side headed into Wednesday's meeting with City at the top of the table and dominated possession but individual mistakes in defence helped Pep Guardiola's side record a 3-1 win and reach the Premier League's summit yet again, albeit on goal difference having played a game more.

Arsenal will face a Villa side who have also hit a rut in recent weeks, exiting the FA Cup to Stevenage in January before back to back defeats to Leicester and Man City more recently.

Here's what you need to know about their imminent meeting.

Where are Aston Villa vs Arsenal playing?

Location: Birmingham, England

Birmingham, England Stadium: Villa Park

Villa Park Date: Saturday 18 February

Saturday 18 February Kick-off Time: 12:30 GMT / 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

12:30 GMT / 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT Referee: Simon Hooper

Simon Hooper VAR: Stuart Atwell

Aston Villa vs Arsenal H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Aston Villa: 2 wins

2 wins Arsenal: 3 wins

3 wins Draws: 0

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Arsenal: WLLDL

WLLDL Aston Villa: LWWLL

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal on TV and live stream

Aston Villa team news

Diego Carlos is edging closer to a return following Achilles surgery earlier this season, but this game will come too soon for the defender. Backup goalkeeper Jed Steer is also absent.

There are further fitness doubts over Bertrand Traore, who could make the matchday squad having been recalled from his loan at Istanbul Basaksehir, and Tyrone Mings, who missed Villa's 3-1 defeat to Man City last week.

Aston Villa predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Aston Villa predicted lineup vs Arsenal (4-4-2): Martinez; Young, Chambers, Konsa, Digne; Ramsey, Kamara, Luiz, Buendia; Watkins, Bailey.

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta was dealt a substantial blow on Wednesday with Thomas Partey sidelined due to injury. If the Ghanaian isn't fit again, January signing Jorginho will deputise once more in central midfield.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was poor against City and will likely pay for that performance with his starting spot with Ben White set to come in at right back. Gabriel Jesus, Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe are all out of action.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Aston Villa

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Aston Villa (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal score prediction

With the chance to reclaim top spot following defeat to City in midweek, this is a huge game for Arsenal. City visit Nottingham Forest later on Saturday and will be ready to pounce on any slip-up from the Gunners.

Villa themselves have had their struggles in recent weeks but Emery has enjoyed wins over Manchester United and Tottenham since succeeding Steven Gerrard and will be keen for three more points against his old employers.

This is a tough task for an Arsenal side that has failed to win any of their last four games in all competitions, but they are favourites to leave Birmingham with victory.

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal