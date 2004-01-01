Atletico Madrid considering loan move for Cedric Soares

Atletico Madrid have been linked with a loan move for Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares.

Atleti have just let Kieran Trippier return to England with a move to Newcastle and need cover on that side of their defence. Sime Vrsaljko has often struggled with injuries and Marcos Llorente fills in when required, although he is typically a midfielder by trade.

According to the Daily Mail, Diego Simeone's side would be interested in securing a loan move for Cedric with a view of a permanent deal. But the Gunners may be reluctant to do business.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is their first choice at right-back but Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been allowed to join Roma on loan, leaving Calum Chambers as their main back-up. With that lack of cover, Arsenal may not fancy letting Cedric depart, even if he has barely featured so far this season.

The former Southampton man has made just four Premier League appearances in 2021/22 and has only played with any regularity in the Carabao Cup.

30-year-old Cedric initially joined Arsenal on a six month loan in January 2020 and later made the move permanent upon the expiry of his Southampton contract. He has been a fringe player at best, usually coming into the starting XI when players are injured or for cup competitions.

He likely won't have a long-term future at the club as manager Mikel Arteta looks to continue shaping the squad in his image.

Tomiyasu, Ben White and Nuno Taveres all joined during the summer, freshening up a defence which had gone stale with mistakes aplenty over the past few years.

The Gunners have been in excellent form in recent months, rising up to fourth in the Premier League as they chase Champions League qualification.

