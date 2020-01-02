Atlético Madrid Planning to Offer Thomas Lemar to Arsenal & Other Premier League Sides

Atlético Madrid would like to to offload Thomas Lemar to a Premier League club to raise funds to buy a new striker, with Arsenal among those that could be offered the winger.

Since the departure of Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona last summer, goals have been a rare commodity at the Wanda Metropolitano and Diego Simeone is eager to address this problem by bolstering his forward ranks in January.

In order to fund this endeavour, Atlético will need to sell a first team player and ​Marca are reporting that Lemar is the only option being considered currently.

Since arriving at the club for €72m in 2018, the wide man's performance have not lived up to the hype created by the impressive form that he showcased in the Monaco team that shocked the world by reaching the Champions League semi finals in 2017.

Because of this, Lemar's agent Jorge Mendes is said to have held talks with Los Rojiblancos CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin over his future, though both parties acknowledge that a January departure will be made challenging by his current injury problems and poor form.

Atletico would prefer that the 24-year-old moved to a ​Premier League side as the division's inflated transfer market offers them the best opportunity to recoup the huge money spent on the player. If a suitable destination can be found for Lemar, Atléti will then look to bring in a new striker to bolster their ranks.





Edinson Cavani is one possible option and the Paris Saint-Germain's frontman is believed to have ​already agreed personal terms with Atlético, with the transfer being stalled by the two clubs' failure to agree a fee.





Paco Alcacer is another option and the Spaniard is supposedly ​keen on returning to his homeland which strengthens the appeal of a move to Simeone's side. The arrival of Erling Haaland also threatens Alcacer's first team opportunities at Dortmund and with a European Championship coming up in the summer, a move to Atlético could increase his chances of securing a place in Luis Enrique's squad.

