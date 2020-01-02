Atlético Madrid Planning to Offer Thomas Lemar to Arsenal & Other Premier League Sides

Atlético Madrid would like to to offload Thomas Lemar to a Premier League club to raise funds to buy a new striker, with Arsenal among those that could be offered the winger.
Since the departure of Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona last summer, goals have been a rare commodity at the Wanda Metropolitano and Diego Simeone is eager to address this problem by bolstering his forward ranks in January.
In order to fund this endeavour, Atlético will need to sell a first team player and Marca are reporting that Lemar is the only option being considered currently.
Paco Alcacer is another option and the Spaniard is supposedly keen on returning to his homeland which strengthens the appeal of a move to Simeone's side. The arrival of Erling Haaland also threatens Alcacer's first team opportunities at Dortmund and with a European Championship coming up in the summer, a move to Atlético could increase his chances of securing a place in Luis Enrique's squad.
Source : 90min