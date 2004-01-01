Ballon d'Or 2022 LIVE: Rankings reveal underway

The 66th Ballon d'Or ceremony takes place at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris on Monday night, with proceedings set to kick off at 19:30 BST.
A whole host of awards will be handed out to some of the very best players in the world, most notably the Ballon d'Or. France Football will also announce the Ballon d'Or Féminin, as well as the Kopa Trophy (presented to the best performing player under the age of 21) and the Yashin Trophy (recognising the best goalkeeper) winners.
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is favourite to take home the men's prize, with Barcelona playmaker Alexia Putellas tipped to land a second consecutive Ballon d'Or Féminin, and the award will be handed out for the first time ever based on performances over a season, rather than over a calendar year - this year's ceremony having been moved because the upcoming World Cup.
Ballon d'Or 2022 LIVE- rankings reveal
The winner of the Ballon d'Or will be announced late on Monday evening, but the ranking reveal has already begun over on France Fooball's official Twitter account. 90min will keep you up to date with every player announced and every award win.
Watch live coverage on L'Equipe's YouTube channel here.
- 20= Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United (18)
- 21= Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur (4)
- 22= Bernardo Silva - Manchester City (2)
- 22= Phil Foden - Manchester City (2)
- 22= Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool (2)
- 25= Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig (1)
- 25= Joao Cancelo - Manchester City (1)
- 25= Antonio Rudiger - Chelsea/Real Madrid (1)
- 25= Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich (1)
- 25= Mike Maignan - AC Milan (1)
- 25= Darwin Nunez - Benfica/Liverpool (1)
Who is nominated for the Ballon d'Or 2022?
The nominees for the 2022 Ballon d'Or were revealed on 12 August.
Karim Benzema is the firm favourite after his heroics with Real Madrid in the Champions League, though Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are expected to challenge. Robert Lewandowski will also hope to finish high up the rankings after some impressive goalscoring in both the Bundesliga and La Liga.
Ballon d'Or 2022 nominees
- Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid
- Rafael Leao - AC Milan
- Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig
- Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
- Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich
- Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
- Vinicius Junior - Real Madrid
- Bernardo Silva - Manchester City
- Luis Diaz - Porto/Liverpool
- Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich/Barcelona
- Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City
- Casemiro - Real Madrid
- Son Heung-min - Tottenham Hotspur
- Fabinho - Liverpool
- Karim Benzema - Real Madrid
- Mike Maignan - AC Milan
- Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur
- Darwin Nunez - Benfica/Liverpool
- Phil Foden - Manchester City
- Sadio Mane - Liverpool/Bayern Munich
- Sebastien Haller - Ajax/Borussia Dortmund
- Luka Modric - Real Madrid
- Antonio Rudiger - Chelsea/Real Madrid
- Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United
- Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
- Dusan Vlahovic - Fiorentina/Juventus
- Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool
- Joao Cancelo - Manchester City
- Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain
- Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund/Manchester City
Who is nominated for the Ballon d'Or Feminin 2022?
The nominees for the Ballon d'Or Feminin 2022 were revealed on 12 August and current holder
Alexia Putellas is up for the gong again.
Sam Kerr has had a brilliant year, Vivianne Miedema was prolific again in the Women's Super League and Beth Mead inspired England to Euro 2022 glory.
2022 Ballon d'Or Feminin nominees
- Selma Bacha - Lyon
- Fridolina Rolfo - Barcelona
- Vivianne Miedema - Arsenal
- Lucy Bronze - Barcelona
- Sam Kerr - Chelsea
- Christiane Endler - Lyon
- Lena Oberdorf - Wolfsburg
- Kadidiatou Diani - Paris Saint-Germain
- Catarina Macario - Lyon
- Alexia Putellas - Barcelona
- Alexandra Popp - Wolfsburg
- Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona
- Wendie Renard - Lyon
- Alex Morgan - San Diego Wave
- Beth Mead - Arsenal
- Asisat Oshoala - Barcelona
- Marie Antoinette Katoto - Paris Saint-Germain
- Millie Bright - Chelsea
- Trinity Rodman - Washington Spirit
- Ada Hegerberg - Lyon
Source : 90min