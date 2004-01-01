Ballon d'Or 2022 LIVE: Rankings reveal underway

The 66th Ballon d'Or ceremony takes place at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris on Monday night, with proceedings set to kick off at 19:30 BST.

A whole host of awards will be handed out to some of the very best players in the world, most notably the Ballon d'Or. France Football will also announce the Ballon d'Or Féminin, as well as the Kopa Trophy (presented to the best performing player under the age of 21) and the Yashin Trophy (recognising the best goalkeeper) winners.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is favourite to take home the men's prize, with Barcelona playmaker Alexia Putellas tipped to land a second consecutive Ballon d'Or Féminin, and the award will be handed out for the first time ever based on performances over a season, rather than over a calendar year - this year's ceremony having been moved because the upcoming World Cup.

Ballon d'Or 2022 LIVE- rankings reveal

The winner of the Ballon d'Or will be announced late on Monday evening, but the ranking reveal has already begun over on France Fooball's official Twitter account. 90min will keep you up to date with every player announced and every award win.

Watch live coverage on L'Equipe's YouTube channel here.

20= Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United (18)

- Manchester United 21= Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur (4)

Tottenham Hotspur 22= Bernardo Silva - Manchester City (2)

- Manchester City 22= Phil Foden - Manchester City (2)

- Manchester City 22= Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool (2)

- Liverpool 25= Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig (1)

- RB Leipzig 25= Joao Cancelo - Manchester City (1)

- 25= Antonio Rudiger - Chelsea/Real Madrid (1)

- Chelsea/Real Madrid 25= Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich (1)

- Bayern Munich 25= Mike Maignan - AC Milan (1)

- AC Milan 25= Darwin Nunez - Benfica/Liverpool (1)

Who is nominated for the Ballon d'Or 2022?

The nominees for the 2022 Ballon d'Or were revealed on 12 August.

Karim Benzema is the firm favourite after his heroics with Real Madrid in the Champions League, though Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are expected to challenge. Robert Lewandowski will also hope to finish high up the rankings after some impressive goalscoring in both the Bundesliga and La Liga.

Ballon d'Or 2022 nominees

Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid

- Real Madrid Rafael Leao - AC Milan

- AC Milan Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig

- RB Leipzig Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

- Liverpool Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich

- Bayern Munich Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

- Liverpool Vinicius Junior - Real Madrid

- Real Madrid Bernardo Silva - Manchester City

- Manchester City Luis Diaz - Porto/Liverpool

- Porto/Liverpool Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich/Barcelona

- Bayern Munich/Barcelona Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City

- Manchester City Casemiro - Real Madrid

- Real Madrid Son Heung-min - Tottenham Hotspur

- Tottenham Hotspur Fabinho - Liverpool

- Liverpool Karim Benzema - Real Madrid

- Real Madrid Mike Maignan - AC Milan

- AC Milan Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

- Tottenham Hotspur Darwin Nunez - Benfica/Liverpool

- Benfica/Liverpool Phil Foden - Manchester City

- Manchester City Sadio Mane - Liverpool/Bayern Munich

- Liverpool/Bayern Munich Sebastien Haller - Ajax/Borussia Dortmund

- Ajax/Borussia Dortmund Luka Modric - Real Madrid

- Real Madrid Antonio Rudiger - Chelsea/Real Madrid

- Chelsea/Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United

- Manchester United Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

- Manchester City Dusan Vlahovic - Fiorentina/Juventus

- Fiorentina/Juventus Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

- Liverpool Joao Cancelo - Manchester City

- Manchester City Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain

- Paris Saint-Germain Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund/Manchester City

Who is nominated for the Ballon d'Or Feminin 2022?

The nominees for the Ballon d'Or Feminin 2022 were revealed on 12 August and current holder

Alexia Putellas is up for the gong again.

Sam Kerr has had a brilliant year, Vivianne Miedema was prolific again in the Women's Super League and Beth Mead inspired England to Euro 2022 glory.

2022 Ballon d'Or Feminin nominees