Barcelona confirm signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona have finally completed the free transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal.

The confirmation brings a breathless saga to an end with the move switching from being on to being off as we inched closer to the transfer window slamming shut.

But Barça have finally confirmed the striker's arrival on a free transfer after his contract was terminated by Arsenal.

Aubameyang was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy in December over a disciplinary issue and hasn’t played for the club since – during that time he travelled to the Africa Cup of Nations but didn’t play any part in the tournament after testing positive for Covid-19 and a separate medical issue.

Barça will hope the 32-year-old can add firepower to their squad for the rest of the season, having seen Sergio Aguero forced to retire over health concerns last month.

The Catalans have also added Ferran Torres during the January window, paying Manchester City a sizeable fee to bring the 22-year-old forward back to Spain.

Aubameyang scored 60 goals across his first two full seasons as an Arsenal player. He has netted 92 times in 163 total appearances for the Gunners and can boast 233 club goals since he joined Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2013/14 season.

