Barcelona Made 'Concrete Offer' for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Before New Arsenal Contract

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was reportedly the subject of a 'concrete offer' from Barcelona before the 31-year-old agreed a new three-year deal with the Gunners.

Aubameyang's previous agreement with Arsenal expired in June 2021 and the Gabon international had been embroiled in contract negotiations with the club for an extended period of time. However, while Arsenal were trying to keep their captain in north London, multiple teams from Europe's elite attempted to entice Aubameyang away.

Alongside interest from last season's Serie A runners-up Inter, Spanish behemoth Barcelona made a 'concrete offer' for Arsenal's talisman earlier in the transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

Prior to the appointment of Mikel Arteta as head coach - who is now officially 'first team manager' - Aubameyang's future was thought to be far more uncertain. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth explained the impact Arteta had on the negotiations, saying: "I'm told Aubameyang was considering his future at the Emirates before Arteta arrived.

"He had doubts about the direction the club was going in at that stage. Arteta has said it was his job and Arsenal's job to convince Aubameyang that the club had the ambition, that Arsenal was the place for him, that they would sign for the right players and challenge for trophies. It took a while but he was convinced and Aubameyang signed that new deal."

Despite an impressive strike rate of 55 goals in 86 Premier League appearances, Aubameyang is yet to play Champions League football with Arsenal in each of his two and a half seasons at the club.

While Aubameyang kept details of the contract talks understandably vague, Arteta has been forthright is his confidence that the club's number 14 would agree an extension.

Last season's second top scorer in the Premier League has been tied down to Arsenal until the summer of 2023 on a deal reportedly worth £250,000-per-week. Although this salary is expected to be as high as £350,000-per-week when loyalty payments and bonuses are taken into consideration.