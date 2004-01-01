Barcelona Set Sights on Arsenal Target Orkun Kökcü

Barcelona have entered the race for Feyenoord starlet Orkun Kökcü this summer.





Kökcü's season is already over after the cancellation of the Eredivisie at the end of April, with Feyenoord sitting third in the table behind joint-leaders Ajax and AZ.





The 2019/20 Eredivisie season was declared null and void back in April

The talented 19-year-old may have played his final game in red and white, with Arsenal expected to lodge a bid for the player, while Dutch news outlet RTV Rijnmond report that Barcelona have contacted Feyenoord to declare their interest in Kökcü.





The teenager has established himself as a key member of Dick Advocaat's side, previously garnering the interest of Sevilla and Real Betis. In 47 appearances for the senior side, Kökcü has 17 goals and assists, including six in 22 Eredivisie games this term.





Feyenoord are also trying to get the Turkey Under-21 international to sign a new deal this summer, but may be resigned to their rising star departing. The Rotterdam side are looking for a record fee for the midfielder, which would come to over €18m.





Orkun Kocku has made two appearances for Turkey's Under-21 side

Kökcü is contracted at Feyenoord until 2023 and distanced himself from previous transfer speculation in an interview with Rijnmond (via Sports Mole).





"It doesn't really matter to me, frankly. My father and my agent are busy with that. I try to isolate myself from that. That works fine. Fortunately, I am a footballer and not an agent. I want to make the best of it next season and want to be as fit as possible when the competition starts again.





Arsenal are said to have a 'very serious' interest in signing Kokcu this summer but will face competition from Barcelona

"For now I'm only working with Feyenoord. I have a contract until 2023, so I'm not in a hurry. When the moment arrives and I feel good about it, we'll see."





Nevertheless, despite Barcelona's entrance into the Kökcü sweepstake, Arsenal will remain hopeful of wrapping up a deal for the crafty 19-year-old. The club are willing to spend between €20m and €30m to bring the Feyenoord man to the Emirates this summer, with their interest in the player 'very serious'.



