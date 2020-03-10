Bayern Munich Consider Summer Free-Agent Willian - Tottenham & Arsenal Remain Interested

​Bayern Munich are one of three teams interested in signing Chelsea winger Willian, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old confirmed earlier in the week that talks over a new deal at Stamford Bridge had broken down because of the club's unwillingness to reward him with a contract length of longer than two years.

Those comments - along with a video from Willian's wife that suggested his ​'days are numbered' - have intensified speculation that his time in west London will be coming to an end after seven years.

The Brazilian has been linked with a surprise move to Barcelona for the past year or so, while fleeting interest from London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal has also been mentioned in despatches. But it's now Bayern Munich, according to the ​Telegraph , who are now exploring the possibility of bringing Willian to the ​Bundesliga .





The Bavarian giants, who have dominated proceedings in Germany for the past eight seasons, had previously been interested in teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi, even going as far as agreeing personal terms with the 19-year-old.





But the move was called off after ​Chelsea refused to sanction a cut-price deal, and Hudson-Odoi then opted to sign a new five-year deal worth £100,000 per week, following Frank Lampard's appointment as head coach.





With that move falling through, coupled with the departures of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery , Bayern have been left with a vacancy on the flank. Manchester City's Leroy Sane is their preferred option on the left hand side, but it's anticipated that Die Roten will need to fork out close to £100m for any kind of deal to be possible.

Willian, on the other hand, is available for nothing in the summer and although he is now 31, he's shown no signs of physical decline for Chelsea. To date, he has started 28 games in all competitions, forcing his way back into the side in recent weeks after taking up a place on the substitutes bench.





He operates primarily on the right wing, but has shown that he's versatile enough to switch flanks - while his never-say-die attitude on the field is an attractive proposition for any top side.



