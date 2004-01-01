Bayern Munich make decision on Leroy Sane's immediate future

Bayern Munich have shunned enquiries for Leroy Sane and insist they are not looking to sell the German winger, 90min understands.

The 26-year-old was first linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena in the summer following the arrival of Sadio Mane from Liverpool, and unsurprisingly the Senegalese star has made a significant impact at the Bavarian giants.

He has been a virtual ever-present on the left side, scoring 11 time in 23 games, which has impacted on some of his new teammates playing time.

Sane is one of those to have seen his number of starts restricted, although that is also because Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann has been using the likes of Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala ahead of him on a regular basis.

Despite the battle for playing time, the former Manchester City star has enjoyed a productive season of his own, with five goals and three assists from just eight Bundesliga starts. He has also claimed four goals in four Champions League starts, which Bayern believe highlights his importance to the squad.

Sources have confirmed to 90min that a number of clubs, including Arsenal, have asked about Sane’s situation but Bayern have made it clear they have no intention of letting him leave.

Sane himself is believed to be considering his options, but has confidence that Nagelsmann trusts him and at this stage is unlikely to push for a move.

Bayern, who never directly replaced Robert Lewandowski with another striker in the summer, are happy to go through the season with their current batch of forward options, which is extensive to say the least. Aside from Gnabry, Musiala, Mane and Sane, they also have Thomas Muller, Mathys Tel and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.