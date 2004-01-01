Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Leicester City
Manchester City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Live Scores
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Bayern Munich step up interest in Arsenal target Kai Havertz
Tweet
Kai Havertz could leave Chelsea this summer following interest from Arsenal and Bayern Munich. Real Madrid were previously in talks over a transfer but were put off by the Blues' £70m asking price.
Bayern Munich are ready to rival Arsenal for the signing of Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, 90min understands.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Ashes day!!
16 Jun 11:32 - PSRB, 340 views 18 replies
Quote of the day from Jude Bellingham
15 Jun 14:11 - PSRB, 113 views 0 replies
Great, City in for Rice
15 Jun 12:01 - PSRB, 401 views 13 replies
I think people seem to be 'outraged' with Boris for the wrong reason.
15 Jun 11:37 - Pat Vegas, 119 views 4 replies
About as good a first few fixtures as we could hope for
15 Jun 11:15 - Arsenal Alcoholic Review, 211 views 10 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards