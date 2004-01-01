 
Bayern Munich step up interest in Arsenal target Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz could leave Chelsea this summer following interest from Arsenal and Bayern Munich. Real Madrid were previously in talks over a transfer but were put off by the Blues' £70m asking price.

Bayern Munich are ready to rival Arsenal for the signing of Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, 90min understands.
Source : 90min

