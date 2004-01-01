Ben White leaves England World Cup squad due to 'personal reasons'

Arsenal star Ben White has left England's World Cup training camp and isn't expected to return for the remainder of the tournament.

The defender didn't make an appearance in any of the Three Lions group stage games, and has now left the squad due to 'personal reasons'.

In a statement released by England, the Three Lions confirmed the news: "Ben White has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons.

"The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament. We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time."

White has enjoyed a fantastic domestic season with Arsenal, becoming the club's first choice right-back - and one of the best right-backs in the Premier League - as the Gunners have gone from top four challengers to table-toppers.