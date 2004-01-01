Ben White undergoing Arsenal medical ahead of £50m transfer

Arsenal are on the verge of confirming the signing of Ben White from Brighton, with the defender undergoing a medical this weekend.

The £50m deal will be a record sale for Brighton, while it would make White the third-most expensive signing in Arsenal history behind future teammates Nicolas Pepe (£72m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£56m).

White went to Euro 2020 but did not feature | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Daily Mail write that the deal will be announced in due course with White completing a medical following his holiday at the conclusion of Euro 2020.

White was a late call-up to Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad after Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled out with injury, though he did not play a single minute at the tournament as England marched on to the final.

Arsenal have been on the hunt for defensive reinforcements after veteran David Luiz was released, while £30m signing William Saliba has been loaned out for a third time, joining Marseille on a season-long deal.

It's been a fairly busy window for the Gunners so far. They recently confirmed the signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht in a deal worth around £15m, while left-back Nuno Tavares signed from Benfica for just over half that amount.

Mikel Arteta's side have also been pursuing a new goalkeeper, with Sheffield United stopper Aaron Ramsdale the subject of various bids. The Blades are holding out for £32m for him, while the Mail said Arsenal's latest bid was worth up to £26m, with various add-ons helping reach that total.

Arsenal haven't had the greatest of starts to pre-season. In a quick tour of Scotland, they were beaten 2-1 by Hibernian and held to a 2-2 draw with Steven Gerrard's Rangers. However, they notched up their first victory of pre-season on Saturday in a 4-1 training ground win over Millwall. Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Calum Chambers and Folarin Balogun grabbed the goals.