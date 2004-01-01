Benfica manager demands 'Joao Felix numbers' for Darwin Nunez

Benfica boss Lucas Verissimo has stressed that star striker Darwin Nunez should only be sold for a fee in the region of the €126m that Atletico Madrid paid the Eagles for Joao Felix.

Uruguay international Nunez has emerged as one of world football's brightest talents this season and looks set to leave Lisbon in the summer.

90min understands the forward is keen on a move to the Premier League with Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham all interested in a deal.

When asked whether Nunez could be one of Benfica's biggest ever sales, interim coach Verissimo replied: "What do you think? Darwin is an excellent player, he has shown all his quality. He has helped the team a lot, it is true that the team has also helped him a lot.

"He is a young player with a lot of potential, it is natural that given what has been his growth throughout this season and also as a result of the performance he has had in the Champions League games, it is natural that he has attracted the interest of the big European clubs.

"He will be [sold] at the end of this season or the following season depending on the offers. It is natural that it will generate interest from other clubs.

"Now regarding numbers, I hope as a Benfica fan that he will go for numbers close to those that were Joao Felix's numbers. Now it's not for me to enter numbers in that regard."