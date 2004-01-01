Bernd Leno: Arsenal prioritise politics over performances

Bernd Leno has accused former club Arsenal of caring more about politics than on-pitch performances.

The German goalkeeper brought his four-year spell with the Gunners to an end at the start of August, joining Fulham permanently on a three-year deal.

After being Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper for his first three seasons in north London, he dropped to the bench at the start of the 2021/22 campaign with Aaron Ramsdale taking his place between the sticks.

American goalkeeper Matt Turner was then brought in this summer, pushing him further down the pecking order.

Discussing his exit with BILD, the 30-year-old accused his former club of caring more about politics than performances.

"[Arsenal] are not about performance or quality," he told the German publication.

"In the preparation [pre-season] I realised that it's not about performance, it's just about politics. It was clear to me: I have to leave here."

He has started the last four matches for Fulham and has very much established himself as first-choice goalkeeper there, impressing last time out against Spurs.

He's hoping that, with his performances at his new club, he can force his way back into the German national team in time for the World Cup.

"Of course, that definitely played a role," he said. "It's up to me to get back into the focus of the national team."

With Germany having a strong selection of goalkeepers, he hasn't been named in a squad since November of last year, and hasn't played for his country since that September.