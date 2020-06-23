Bernd Leno Injury Not as Bad as First Feared - But Gabriel Martinelli Could Miss Rest of Season

The injury sustained by Bernd Leno against Brighton on Saturday isn't believed to be as bad as first feared, with reports suggesting Arsenal's number one may be out for just six weeks.





The German shot-stopper appeared to suffer a serious knee injury after falling awkwardly following a collision with Neal Maupay, being stretchered off before half-time.





The Gunners would go on to lose 2-1, with Maupay's late winner adding insult to injury.





Hearing that Bernd Leno's injury is not as bad as first feared, although he may well not play again this season. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) June 23, 2020

Nevertheless, after what's been a dire start to the Premier League's restart for Mikel Arteta, Arsenal fans can finally enjoy a wee bit of good news, with Football London's James Benge understanding that although it's unlikely the German will play for the Gunners again this season, the injury certainly isn't as bad as initially feared.





Other reports suggest the former Leverkusen man hasn't sustained any ligament damage and may only miss up to six weeks of action.





However, merely minutes after that positive update, David Ornstein dealt Arsenal fans another blow as he revealed Gabriel Martinelli could miss the rest of the season with a knee issue.





Bernd Leno conversing with Neal Maupay while being stretchered off against Brighton

The Brazilian reported discomfort after training on Monday and underwent a scan on Tuesday to understand the full extent of the problem.





The early indications aren't good for the Gunners, with meniscus damage said to be the source of Martinelli's discomfort. If confirmed, it will likely rule him out for the remainder of the campaign.





Despite failing to appear in either of Arsenal's defeats since the restart, Martinelli has established himself as a key performer for Arteta's side this season following his summer move from Brazilian outfit Ituano.





Gabriel Martinelli did not feature in either of Arsenal's first two games out of lockdown

The energetic 19-year-old has scored ten times in all competitions, rising to prominence following his majestic solo effort in Arsenal's 2-2 draw at Chelsea back in January.





The Brazilian is set to join Leno, Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari on the Gunners' worsening injury list.



