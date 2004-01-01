 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Beth Mead slams decision by non-league club to axe women's teams

Lioness and Arsenal striker Beth Mead has described the decision of a Teeside football team to axe its entire women’s section as “disgusting”. 
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards