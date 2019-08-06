Birmingham Wonderkid Jude Bellingham Set to Snub Man Utd & Arsenal in Favour of St Andrew's Stay

​Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham is expected to reject interest from a number of top European clubs, and instead commit his immediate future to the Blues.

The 16-year-old midfielder has caught the attentions of officials at Manchester United and Arsenal following a breakthrough campaign in the Midlands. He has scored three goals in 22 Championship appearances from Birmingham, though he is currently too young to sign a professional contract with the club.

Sources have told the ​Mirror that Bellingham will not push for a transfer away from St Andrew's this January, despite links with ​Bayern Munich and ​Borussia Dortmund, as well as the aforementioned ​Premier League giants.

Instead, the he has been tipped to remain at ​Birmingham, who are confident the teenager will put pen to paper on a full-time deal once he turns 17 in June.

Neither Bellingham nor his representatives are looking to cut ties with Pep Clotet's side, with his father Mark encouraging the youngster to continue his development in the second tier of English football.

On top of that, the boyhood Birmingham fan has turned down several opportunities to switch agent, further reinforcing the claim that he is content with life in the ​Championship as things stand.

It appears increasingly likely that Bellingham will remain at St Andrew's until the summer, at the very earliest. However, there is reason to believe he could leave the club once the 2019/20 campaign reaches its conclusion.

Last year, Birmingham received a nine-point deduction due to their failure to meet Financial Fair Play regulations, and they are once again set to fall foul of the authorities.

It's understood the Blues will post eight-figure losses at the end of season, meaning they may have little option but to cash in on Bellingham.

Bayern and Dortmund have already made contact with the club over the midfielder's availability, while ​United and ​Arsenal have both sent scouts to see him in action.

The quartet's heavy interest in Bellingham, combined with Birmingham's financial struggles, make it probable he will move on some time in the near future. It may not be in the summer of 2020, but it won't be too long before he looks to challenge himself at a higher level.

