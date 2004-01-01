Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Arsenal will look to make it three wins from three when they travel to face Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday.
The Gunners sit top of the group despite having only played twice and will be confident of extending their lead when they face a Bodo/Glimt side who lost 3-0 when they visited the Emirates Stadium just last week.
The Norwegian side did bounce back with a nice 4-1 win at the weekend but they come into this one as obvious underdogs nonetheless.
Here's all you need to know about this one.
Where are Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal playing?
- Location: Bodo, Norway
- Stadium: Aspmyra Stadion
- Date: Thursday 13 October
- Kick-off Time: 17:45 BST / 12:40 EST / 09:45 PST
- VAR: Marco Guida (ITA)
- Referee: Irfan Peljto (BIH)
Where can you watch Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal on TV in UK, US, Canada?
- UK: BT Sport 2
- USA: Paramount+
- Canada: DAZN
Where can you watch Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal highlights in UK, US, Canada?
- UK: BT Sport YouTube channel
- USA: CBS Sports Golazo YouTube channel
- Canada: DAZN Canada YouTube channel
Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal H2H results
- Bodo/Glimt: 0 Wins
- Arsenal: 1 Win
- Draws: 0
Current Form (Last Five Games)
- Bodo/Glimt: WDWLW
- Arsenal: WWWWW
Bodo/Glimt team news
Sondre Fet (knee) and Gaute Hoberg Vetti (hip) remain sidelined for the hosts.
Bodo/Glimt predicted lineup vs Arsenal
Bodo/Glimt Starting XI (4-3-3): Haikin; Sampsted, Moe, Lode, Wembangomo; Vetlesen, Berg, Saltnes; Mvuka, Espejord, Pellegrino.
Bench: Lund, Amundsen, Hoibraten, Larsen, Hagen, Gronbaek, Konradsen, Zugelj, Solbakken, Sorli, Salvesen.
Arsenal team news
Striker Gabriel Jesus wasn't spotted in training on Wednesday after picking up a head injury at weekend. He was unlikely to start here anyway but the bigger concern is whether he'll be fit for the return of Premier League action at the weekend.
Oleksandr Zinchenko also didn't train as he approaches his return from a muscle injury, while Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) and Emile Smith Rowe (groin) remain out.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Bodo/Glimt
Arsenal Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Turner; Cedric, Holding, Tomiyasu, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Marquinhos, Vieira, Nelson; Nketiah.
Bench: Ramsdale, Hein, Saliba, White, Gabriel, Partey, Smith, Cirjan, Saka, Odegaard, Nelson.
Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal score prediction
Bodo/Glimt are usually a different side when on home turf, but the boost they'll receive from their supporters will only go so far.
Regardless of where they're playing, this Arsenal side seem to be flying. They won 3-0 with a second-string side last week and will fancy their chances of doing something similar again this time around.
There may be a consolation goal for the Norwegians, but that's about as far as they'll get.
Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 1-3 Arsenal
Source : 90min