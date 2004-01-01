Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Arsenal will look to make it three wins from three when they travel to face Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Gunners sit top of the group despite having only played twice and will be confident of extending their lead when they face a Bodo/Glimt side who lost 3-0 when they visited the Emirates Stadium just last week.

The Norwegian side did bounce back with a nice 4-1 win at the weekend but they come into this one as obvious underdogs nonetheless.

Here's all you need to know about this one.

Where are Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal playing?



Location: Bodo, Norway

Bodo, Norway Stadium: Aspmyra Stadion

Aspmyra Stadion Date: Thursday 13 October

Thursday 13 October Kick-off Time: 17:45 BST / 12:40 EST / 09:45 PST

17:45 BST / 12:40 EST / 09:45 PST VAR: Marco Guida (ITA)

Marco Guida (ITA) Referee: Irfan Peljto (BIH)

Where can you watch Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal on TV in UK, US, Canada?

UK: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 USA: Paramount+

Paramount+ Canada: DAZN

Where can you watch Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal highlights in UK, US, Canada?

UK: BT Sport YouTube channel

BT Sport YouTube channel USA: CBS Sports Golazo YouTube channel

CBS Sports Golazo YouTube channel Canada: DAZN Canada YouTube channel

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal H2H results

Bodo/Glimt: 0 Wins

0 Wins Arsenal: 1 Win

1 Win Draws: 0

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Bodo/Glimt: WDWLW

WDWLW Arsenal: WWWWW

Bodo/Glimt team news

Sondre Fet (knee) and Gaute Hoberg Vetti (hip) remain sidelined for the hosts.

Bodo/Glimt predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Bodo/Glimt Starting XI (4-3-3): Haikin; Sampsted, Moe, Lode, Wembangomo; Vetlesen, Berg, Saltnes; Mvuka, Espejord, Pellegrino.

Bench: Lund, Amundsen, Hoibraten, Larsen, Hagen, Gronbaek, Konradsen, Zugelj, Solbakken, Sorli, Salvesen.

Arsenal team news

Striker Gabriel Jesus wasn't spotted in training on Wednesday after picking up a head injury at weekend. He was unlikely to start here anyway but the bigger concern is whether he'll be fit for the return of Premier League action at the weekend.

Oleksandr Zinchenko also didn't train as he approaches his return from a muscle injury, while Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) and Emile Smith Rowe (groin) remain out.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Turner; Cedric, Holding, Tomiyasu, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Marquinhos, Vieira, Nelson; Nketiah.

Bench: Ramsdale, Hein, Saliba, White, Gabriel, Partey, Smith, Cirjan, Saka, Odegaard, Nelson.

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal score prediction

Bodo/Glimt are usually a different side when on home turf, but the boost they'll receive from their supporters will only go so far.

Regardless of where they're playing, this Arsenal side seem to be flying. They won 3-0 with a second-string side last week and will fancy their chances of doing something similar again this time around.

There may be a consolation goal for the Norwegians, but that's about as far as they'll get.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 1-3 Arsenal