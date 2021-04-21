Boris Johnson welcomes Premier League clubs leaving Super League

Boris Johnson has welcomed the Premier League big six's decision to pull out of the proposed Super League.

The UK Prime Minister has made clear his opposition to the breakaway competition, vowing to do whatever it takes to prevent the move going ahead. In the end though, no government intervention was required with the English clubs involved withdrawing from the Super League of their own accord on Tuesday evening.

Only a handful of clubs remain in the Super League | Visionhaus/Getty Images

In his opening address for Prime Minister's Question on Wednesday, Johnson said the news was a victory for football fans across the United Kingdom.

"I welcome the decision taken by the six English football teams not to join the European Super League. It was the right decision for football fans, clubs and communities across the country," he said.

Secretary for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden added earlier in the day: "We've been absolutely resolute in saying that we will not have our national game taken away from us for profit.

how it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/5bQ13DOyq8 — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) April 21, 2021

"This is as much part of our national heritage as our great stately homes, our galleries, our museums, our theatres, our cathedrals, and we as a government will do everything to stop it. I'm very glad that working with fans, we have given strength to fans in stopping this and I pay tribute to all of the fans."

Soon after the announcement of the Super League, Dowden triggered the launch of the government's 'fan-led' review into football governance - something that was promised in the Conservative Party's 2019 manifesto.

Many supporters have called for the 50+1 ownership model, which is used in the Bundesliga, to be implemented. This is something that the Labour Party pushed for under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn. Many supporters groups are also keen on the idea as a means to prevent a big-club power grab in the future.