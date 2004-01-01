Borussia Dortmund hold Julian Brandt contract talks amid Premier League interest

Borussia Dortmund are determined to secure the long-term future of Julian Brandt, with several Premier League clubs checking in on him this season, 90min understands.

After a quiet couple of seasons at BVB after joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2019, Brandt has become an integral part of an exciting side that is fighting for the Bundesliga title.

Though traditionally a wide player, the 26-year-old has spent a lot of his time playing as either an attacking midfielder or central midfielder too.

In 32 games across all competitions for Dortmund this season, Brandt has tallied nine goals and five assists, and his form has not gone unnoticed.

Sources have told 90min that English sides Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United have all watched Brandt closely this season, while he also has admirers from Italy in the form of Inter and champions-elect Napoli.

However, 90min understands that Dortmund are confident of keeping Brandt despite this rising interest. His contract expires in 2024 but talks are ongoing over a fresh one.

90min has long reported that Dortmund hold out hope of keeping Brandt's teammate Jude Bellingham for one more season under the stipulation that he signs a new contract to make him their highest ever paid player, with a release clause below his market rate to become active from 2024.

Meanwhile, 90min revealed earlier on Wednesday that a number of Premier League teams are weighing up moves for out-of-contract Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro.

