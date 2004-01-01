Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Borussia Dortmund star admits interest in Arsenal transfer
Tweet
Donyell Malen admits his interest in returning to Arsenal and fulfilling his Premier League dream.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
Arsenal finances
27 Feb 17:18 - PSRB, 1062 views 64 replies
Scary thing is that Rio probably believes this
27 Feb 14:02 - Luis Anaconda, 444 views 15 replies
Is Dec our most complete MFer since Paddy?
26 Feb 14:47 - Ganpati's Goonerz--AFC's Aboriginal Fertility Cult, 94 views 0 replies
Remember my Elle Macpherson on the Eurostar story?
26 Feb 14:01 - WES, 66 views 0 replies
Klopp did a terrific job yesterday .. of pretending to give a flying fǔck about
26 Feb 11:22 - Herbert Augustus Chapman, 266 views 12 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards