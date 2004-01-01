Borussia Monchengladbach confirm decision on Marcus Thuram future

Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed their decision to let highly-rated striker Marcus Thuram to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

Thuram, who was part of France’s squad that reached the final at the 2022 World Cup, has scored 14 goals in all competitions so far this season and has 42 in 124 games for Gladbach since joining from yo-yo French club Guingamp in 2019.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season. With significant interest around Europe, Gladbach had been hoping to sell Thuram during the recent January transfer window and at least command a transfer fee rather than lose him for nothing in summer.

It was a plan they had executed previously when Denis Zakaria was sold to Juventus in January 2022. However, no deal was ultimately forthcoming and he stayed put.

Now, Gladbach appeared to have accepted defeat.

“We’ve decided to allow Thuram to leave. The fact he will leave on a free is not a positive situation. I can’t sugarcoat it. We have to accept that there are bigger clubs he might move to,” sporting director Roland Virkus has told Sport1 in Germany.

As 90min has reported in recent months, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle were all keeping an eye on Thuram during the first half of the season. But there has been additional interest from European giants Bayern Munich, Juventus and Inter.

Chelsea also held talks with the player’s representatives in January over an immediate switch.