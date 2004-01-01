Borussia Monchengladbach make decision on Marcus Thuram's future

Borussia Monchengladbach are ready to sell star forward Marcus Thuram in January, rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the season, sources have confirmed to 90min.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant season so far in Germany, with 10 Bundesliga goals to his name. That form earned him a place in France’s World Cup squad.

Thuram joined Gladbach in 2019 from French side Guingamp in a deal worth around €12m and it is believed the Bundesliga club would like to get their money back for the player.

Thuram has been watched by a host of clubs including in recent weeks, including Arsenal and Manchester United, although most recently Tottenham as 90min revealed. But another is Newcastle, who sources have confirmed have been alerted to his contract situation.

The son of France legend Lillian Thuram can play anywhere across the front-line and is believed to be very tempted by a move to the Premier League, something his father never experienced in his glittering career amid spells at Monaco, Parma, Juventus and Barcelona.

However, there is interest from around Europe including in Germany where it is believed Bayern Munich have held talks about a possible deal. Inter and Atletico Madrid are also among those ready to open talks.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed to 90min that Gladbach are expecting to sell Thuram, and it is a scenario that they have been through before. Just 12 months ago they opted to sell midfielder Denis Zakaria to Juventus, rather than allow him to move for free in the summer.

"There may be changes in winter, but it may also be the case that there aren't any," Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus said on the broader subject of the January transfer window.

"Of course we're in talks with the players. I can't tell you right now whether these players will still play here after the winter or in the coming season."

David Goldblatt & Katie Rood join Shebahn Aherne to have football's climate conversation about the World Cup in Qatar!