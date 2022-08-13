Bournemouth vs Arsenal: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions

Newly promoted Bournemouth host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Cherries returned to the top flight with a victory at the Vitality Stadium on the opening weekend of the season but were convincingly defeated by Manchester City last Saturday. Alongside the defending champions, Arsenal are one of just two teams to take maximum points thus far.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming game.

Where are Bournemouth vs Arsenal playing?

Location: Bournemouth, England

Bournemouth, England Stadium: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium Date: Saturday 13 August 2022

Saturday 13 August 2022 Kick-off Time: 17:30 BST / 12:30 EST / 9:30 PST

17:30 BST / 12:30 EST / 9:30 PST VAR: Paul Tierney

Paul Tierney Referee: Craig Pawson

Where can you watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal in the UK?

Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Channel: Sky Ultra HD

Streaming Service: NOW TV

Streaming Service: Sky Go

Broadcast Time: 17:00 (BST)

Where can you watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal in the United States?

Channel: NBC Universo

Streaming Service: NBC Sports

Streaming Service: Peacock Premium

Broadcast Time EST: 12:30

Broadcast Time PST: 09:30

Where can you watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal in Canada?

Streaming Service: fuboTV Canada

Broadcast Time (EST): 12:30

Where can you watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal Highlights?

Channel: Sky Sports Football

Channel: BBC Match of the Day

Stream: Sky Football YouTube channel

H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Bournemouth: 0 Wins

Arsenal: 4 Wins

Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Bournemouth: LLLWL

Arsenal: WWWWW

Bournemouth team news

An ankle injury kept Dominic Solanke out of Bournemouth's trip to the Etihad last weekend. Jordan Zemura was another late withdrawal from the squad after testing positive for COVID-19.

Two of the club's summer arrivals - Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell - are yet to make their debut for the south coast side. While Fredericks is back on the grass, neither are expected to return to first-team training until the end of August at the very earliest.

Bournemouth predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Bournemouth Starting 11: Travers; Mepham, Lerma, Kelly; Smith, Cook, Pearson, Stacey; Tavernier, Moore, Christie.

Bench: Neto, Marcondes, Lowe, Stanislas, Dembele, Hill, Senesi, Billing, Anthony.

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta described Reiss Nelson's muscular injury as 'bad news' but couldn't provide a time frame for his return.

Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu both received minutes off the bench in last weekend's victory over Leicester but the Emirates faithful still hasn't caught a glimpse of summer arrival Fabio Vieira. The Portuguese midfielder is being eased back to full health from a foot injury he picked up in preseason.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Bournemouth

Arsenal Starting 11: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Bench: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Pepe, Lokonga, Elneny.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal score prediction

Last weekend, Parker admitted that a game away to Manchester City 'isn’t our league'. While Arsenal aren't in the same stratosphere as City - despite acquiring their assistant manager, set piece coach and a pair of players from the Etihad in recent years - they have begun the campaign just as well.

The Cherries certainly have the capacity to stymy an Arsenal side that have been frustrated by deep blocks in the past. However, the swift interplay that has peppered the team's opening matches should give the visitors a strong chance of continuing their winning start.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal

