Brentford vs Arsenal: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Brentford host Arsenal on Sunday lunchtime in a Premier League meeting between two of the capital's fast-starters.

Thomas Frank's Bees have accrued nine points from their first six games, the same tally they racked up last season when opening the campaign with a memorable 2-0 victory at home to Arsenal.

The Gunners lost their first three matches last year but sit top of the table going into the weekend's fixtures with five victories from six outings.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming meeting between this pair.

Where are Brentford vs Arsenal playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium Date: Sunday 18 September

Sunday 18 September Kick-off Time: 12:00 BST / 07:00 EST / 04:00 PST

12:00 BST / 07:00 EST / 04:00 PST VAR: Peter Bankes

Peter Bankes Referee: David Coote

Where can you watch Brentford vs Arsenal in the UK?

Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Main Event Channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League Channel: Sky Ultra HD

Sky Ultra HD Streaming Service: NOW TV

NOW TV Streaming Service: Sky Go

Sky Go Broadcast Time: 11:30 (BST)

Where can you watch Brentford vs Arsenal in The United States?

Channel: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Streaming Service: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Streaming Service: Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium Broadcast Time EST: 07:00

07:00 Broadcast Time PST: 04:00

Where can you watch Brentford vs Arsenal in Canada?

Streaming Service: fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada Broadcast Time (EST): 07:00

Where can you watch Brentford vs Arsenal Highlights?

Channel: Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Football Channel: BBC Match of the Day 2

BBC Match of the Day 2 Stream: Sky Football YouTube channel

Brentford vs Arsenal H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Brentford: 1 Win

Arsenal: 3 Wins

Draws: 1

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Brentford: LWDDW

Arsenal: WWWLW

Brentford team news

Frank will be without Christian Norgaard for at least the rest of the month as the Danish midfielder recovers from Achilles tendonitis. Ethan Pinnock has returned to a light form of training as part of his recuperation from a knee injury and Sergi Canos is "a tiny bit away" according to his manager.

Brentford predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Brentford Starting 11 (4-3-3): Raya; Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry; Baptiste, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Lewis-Potter.

Bench: Strakosha, Dasilva, Wissa, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Ajer, Damsgaard, Roerslev.

Arsenal team news

Thomas Partey has returned to Arsenal training after a month-long layoff with a thigh problem.

Mohamed Elneny and Reiss Nelson aren't expected to feature in the short term. Cedric Soares and Emile Smith Rowe have returned to non-strenuous training but may not be risked this weekend.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brentford

Arsenal Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Bench: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Marquinhos, Sambi.

Brentford vs Arsenal score prediction

Brentford have beaten Arsenal just once since the Second World War broke out - although that victory did come at Sunday's venue barely a year ago.

However, for all the haunting memories Arsenal will have of that balmy Friday night in August 2021, Mikel Arteta's side have undergone a dramatic facelift. Aaron Ramsdale has replaced Bernd Leno, William Saliba has ushered Pablo Mari out of the way and Gabriel Jesus offers a different threat entirely to the inexperienced Folarin Balogun.

Frank's side have been in riotous form going forward this season - only Manchester City have outscored Brentford in the league - but Arsenal may have just enough to overcome their hosts' hot streak this Sunday.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Arsenal