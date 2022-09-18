Brentford vs Arsenal: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction

Brentford host Arsenal on Sunday lunchtime in a Premier League meeting between two of the capital's fast-starters.
Thomas Frank's Bees have accrued nine points from their first six games, the same tally they racked up last season when opening the campaign with a memorable 2-0 victory at home to Arsenal.
The Gunners lost their first three matches last year but sit top of the table going into the weekend's fixtures with five victories from six outings.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming meeting between this pair.
Where are Brentford vs Arsenal playing?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium
- Date: Sunday 18 September
- Kick-off Time: 12:00 BST / 07:00 EST / 04:00 PST
- VAR: Peter Bankes
- Referee: David Coote
Where can you watch Brentford vs Arsenal in the UK?
- Channel: Sky Sports Main Event
- Channel: Sky Sports Premier League
- Channel: Sky Ultra HD
- Streaming Service: NOW TV
- Streaming Service: Sky Go
- Broadcast Time: 11:30 (BST)
Where can you watch Brentford vs Arsenal in The United States?
- Channel: NBC Universo
- Streaming Service: NBC Sports
- Streaming Service: Peacock Premium
- Broadcast Time EST: 07:00
- Broadcast Time PST: 04:00
Where can you watch Brentford vs Arsenal in Canada?
- Streaming Service: fuboTV Canada
- Broadcast Time (EST): 07:00
Where can you watch Brentford vs Arsenal Highlights?
- Channel: Sky Sports Football
- Channel: BBC Match of the Day 2
- Stream: Sky Football YouTube channel
Brentford vs Arsenal H2H Results (Last Five Games)
Brentford: 1 Win
Arsenal: 3 Wins
Draws: 1
Current Form (Last Five Games)
Brentford: LWDDW
Arsenal: WWWLW
Brentford team news
Frank will be without Christian Norgaard for at least the rest of the month as the Danish midfielder recovers from Achilles tendonitis. Ethan Pinnock has returned to a light form of training as part of his recuperation from a knee injury and Sergi Canos is "a tiny bit away" according to his manager.
Brentford predicted lineup vs Arsenal
Brentford Starting 11 (4-3-3): Raya; Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry; Baptiste, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Lewis-Potter.
Bench: Strakosha, Dasilva, Wissa, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Ajer, Damsgaard, Roerslev.
Arsenal team news
Thomas Partey has returned to Arsenal training after a month-long layoff with a thigh problem.
Mohamed Elneny and Reiss Nelson aren't expected to feature in the short term. Cedric Soares and Emile Smith Rowe have returned to non-strenuous training but may not be risked this weekend.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brentford
Arsenal Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.
Bench: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Marquinhos, Sambi.
Brentford vs Arsenal score prediction
Brentford have beaten Arsenal just once since the Second World War broke out - although that victory did come at Sunday's venue barely a year ago.
However, for all the haunting memories Arsenal will have of that balmy Friday night in August 2021, Mikel Arteta's side have undergone a dramatic facelift. Aaron Ramsdale has replaced Bernd Leno, William Saliba has ushered Pablo Mari out of the way and Gabriel Jesus offers a different threat entirely to the inexperienced Folarin Balogun.
Frank's side have been in riotous form going forward this season - only Manchester City have outscored Brentford in the league - but Arsenal may have just enough to overcome their hosts' hot streak this Sunday.
Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Arsenal
Source : 90min