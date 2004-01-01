Brighton and Arsenal agree terms on Leandro Trossard transfer

Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a deal with Arsenal for Belgian international Leandro Trossard, sources have confirmed to 90min.

The 28-year-old forward's agents have already agreed personal terms with the Gunners and now due for a medical in London with a view to complete the deal before the weekend.

90min understands the deal is worth around £27m, meeting Brighton's demands for the player.

Trossard's Brighton future has been up in the air for much of January after a public falling out with manager Roberto De Zerbi, who banished him from training because of his behaviour. 90min revealed that Brighton were in talks with Arsenal over a deal for Trossard, but the club always insisted they would only let him leave on their terms.

The player's agents condemned the club as they felt their client had been humiliated and insisted that they needed to leave the club, and now Trossard's wish has been granted with Arsenal and Brighton agreeing a deal for the Belgian.

Arsenal moved for Trossard this week after their failure to land Ukraine star Mykhalo Mudryk - who signed for Chelsea instead.

