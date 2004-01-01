Brighton determined to keep hold of star midfielder

Brighton are determined to keep hold of Moises Caicedo this January, sources have told 90min.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the top young midfielders in world football in the last couple of seasons and is now being looked at closely by a host of clubs.

Caicedo was very highly-rated as a youngster and shocked many when he opted to join Brighton ahead of the likes of Manchester United when he left Ecuador in 2021. He is impressing with regular first-team football, though has played fewer than 50 Premier League games.

Big spending Chelsea are huge admirers which is no surprise given they not only have former Brighton boss Graham Potter in charge but also a host of backroom staff who played a huge part in Caicedo's progress.

Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle all have Caicedo on their radars and are expected to battle for his signature if and when Brighton show signs of wanting to sell the Ecuadorian. However, 90min understands that is not now.

Sources have told 90min the club do not envisage any situation this month that would convince them to even contemplate a deal. The Seagulls are also in a strong situation with Caicedo's contract as it runs until 2025.

On this edition of Talking Transfers, Scott Saunders hosts Toby Cudworth & Graeme Bailey to discuss all the big transfer stories. This week's agenda includes Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Hakim Ziyech, Leandro Trossard, Pedro Porro, Mykhaylo Mudryk and more!

If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber revealed at the start of January his side would not be pressured into letting any first-team stars leave.

He said: “We have not offered anyone to anyone and have no plans to. In an ideal world our squad, which is as good as it has been for a long time, will remain intact through the whole of January and we will go into the second half of the season as we are."

Brighton are dealing with wantaway winger Leandro Trossard, who has demanded to leave the club this month, while they are also planning new contract moves for stalwart winger Solly March and loanee defender Levi Colwill.