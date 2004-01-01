Brighton excuse Moises Caicedo from training after public transfer request

Brighton have allowed midfielder Moises Caicedo to miss training on Saturday after he voiced his desire to leave the club, 90min understands.

The Ecuador international went public after Arsenal saw a £60m bid for his services rejected - Chelsea have also failed with an enquiry over Caicedo earlier in the month - urging Brighton to sell him and allow him to take a 'magnificent opportunity'.

Both clubs are expected to make further bids for Caicedo in the aftermath of his request, although Brighton are adamant that they will not be forced into selling the 21-year-old midway through the season.

Despite reports that Caicedo failed to turn up to training, 90min understands that Brighton have encouraged the midfielder to take some time away from the club until the closure of the transfer window.

As a result, Caicedo will not be part of the Brighton squad to face Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday but the Seagulls expect him back in training on February 1 and are still counting on him as part of their squad for the remainder of the season.

Caicedo, who remains under contract with Brighton until 2025, has asked Brighton to let him leave this month but the club have no desire to give into the public pressureand have warned both Arsenal and Chelsea that further efforts to sign him will be futile.

The two London clubs have both looked at alternative targets this month but are expected to test Brighton's resolve in the coming days.