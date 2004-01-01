Brighton expecting further bids for Moises Caicedo from Arsenal & Chelsea

Brighton are braced for further approaches from Arsenal and Chelsea after midfielder Moises Caicedo went public with his desire to leave the club this month.

The Gunners saw a £60m bid knocked back on Friday, a week after Brighton quickly snubbed an enquiry from Chelsea about signing the 21-year-old international, who has recently signed up with a new agency.

Brighton have been adamant all month that they will not sell Caicedo midway through the campaign and they have reiterated that stance to both Arsenal and Chelsea in the wake of the former's £60m offer.

However, their cause was complicated by a public post from Caicedo in which he urged Brighton to sell him before the transfer window closes, insisting he wants to become the Seagulls' record sale to help them reinvest in their squad.

Caicedo's message did not reference either Arsenal or Chelsea and 90min understands he would be prepared to join either side if a deal could be struck with Brighton.

With the pressure up on Brighton, sources have confirmed that the Seagulls are braced for further approaches from both Arsenal and Chelsea, who have not given up hope of signing Caicedo in the coming days.

That being said, Brighton's message to both sides has been clear. They are not interested in negotiating a sale this month and have not encouraged either Arsenal or Chelsea to make another approach.

Brighton are reluctant to cave into the pressure and believe selling Caicedo at this point, after his public message, would set a dangerous precedent to the rest of the squad, many of whom are also wanted elsewhere.