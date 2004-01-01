Brighton unwilling to sell Moises Caicedo after £60m Arsenal bid

Brighton and Hove Albion are unwilling to let star midfielder Moises Caicedo leave the club this month, despite Arsenal making a bid worth £60m, 90min understands.

Caicedo has been one of the breakout stars of the 2022/23 Premier League, becoming a key player in a Brighton side who currently sit sixth in the table.

The 21-year-old's fantastic performances have, understandably, led to interest from some of England's top clubs, with 90min understanding that Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool are all keeping tabs.

Arsenal - who currently sit top of the Premier League table - have been the most active in their pursuit of Caicedo this month, and 90min has learned that they have seen an offer worth £60m rejected by Brighton.

The Seagulls, who are riding the crest of a form wave under Roberto De Zerbi, remain adamant that Caicedo will not be leaving this month, and have no desire to entertain any further bids.

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey and Toby Cudworth to discuss the latest transfer news. On today's agenda: Dusan Vlahovic, Anthony Gordon, Enzo Fernandes, Amadou Onana, Malo Gusto, Nicolo Zaniolo, Pedro Porro, Weston McKennie, Milan Skriniar, Maiximo Perrone & more!

If you can't see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

Speaking to the club's media team recently, the midfielder himself insisted that he is only thinking of Brighton right now, stating: “I am focused on Brighton,” he told club media. “I am here, I’m playing every day. Things from outside don’t trouble me, nor does it take that focus away because I’m focussed only on here.

“I handle [the speculation] well. You hear rumours here and there, but I only try to be focused on the club where I am now, the club which opened the doors for me to be playing every week.”