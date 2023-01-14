Brighton's stance on Leandro Trossard January exit

Brighton will not be bullied into an enforced sale of forward Leandro Trossard, who has demanded a January exit after being banished from the first team squad.

Josy Comhair, Trossard's agent, delivered a statement before the weekend urging the Seagulls to allow the Belgium international to leave this month, claiming he had been frozen out of the team by manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Trossard's actions have angered the club, 90min understands, and an exit will only be granted if their demands are met by an asking team.

Arsenal have joined Tottenham in eyeing a move for Trossard this month, with Brighton asking for close to £30m given the 28-year-old is contracted until 2024. The club do not need to sell and on-pitch performances have yet to be affected by the off-field drama.

Trossard has been dropped from the Seagulls squad and was out of the country when the south coast side steamrolled Liverpool 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. Solly March scored twice while Kaoru Mitoma ran riot on the left in an entertaining home display.

Arsenal had been confident of signing Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk but he instead chose London rivals Chelsea when the Blues agreed to meet their €100m asking price. The Gunners want attacking reinforcements and have also contacted Barcelona over the availability of Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

Tottenham asked to be kept informed of Trossard's situation earlier this month, though he is not thought to be a major target yet this window.

Trossard remains Brighton's top scorer in the Premier League so far this season with seven goals, though Pascal Gross, Alexis Max Allister, March and Mitoma have also contributed.