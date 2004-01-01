Brighton's stance on Moises Caicedo deadline day transfer

Brighton & Hove Albion remain firm in their stance that Moises Caicedo will not be leaving the club on deadline day, 90min understands.

Arsenal and Chelsea have both seen bids rejected, and while both teams are chasing other midfielders such as Jorginho and Enzo Fernandez, their interest in Caicedo has remained.

Caicedo is currently absent from Brighton training having been given time off for the remainder of the transfer window by the club.

The Ecuadorian made clear his wish to leave, but Brighton have always insisted that they did not plan on him to leave this month.

90min is told that Brighton have huge hopes that they could make, at the very least, a top-six finish this season. To do that they need to keep their top players and that means Caicedo must stay.

Brighton have and are expecting interest on deadline day, but sources confirmed that their stance on Caicedo remains and that is 'not for sale'.

