Brooke Norton-Cuffy joins Rotherham on season-long loan

Arsenal have confirmed young right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy has joined Rotherham on loan for the 2022/23 campaign.

Hopes are high for 18-year-old Norton-Cuffy, who impressed with Lincoln in League One last season before playing a starring role in England Under-19's triumph at this summer's European Championships.

A long-term contract was a reward for his outstanding 12 months, and now Arsenal have confirmed the next step in Norton-Cuffy's development will be a loan move to Rotherham in the Championship.

Norton-Cuffy will join up with former Gunners left-back duo Cohen Bramall and Tolaji Bola. Another former team-mate, Jordi Osei-Tutu, spent last season on loan with Rotherham before leaving permanently for Bochum earlier this summer.

Rotherham were promoted from League One last season and currently sit 13th in the second tier after four games.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey & Toby Cudworth bring you Talking Transfers, discussing Erik ten Hag wanting to sign five players before the transfer window closes, and Man Utd's attitude to selling Cristiano Ronaldo. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Arsenal will keep a close eye on Norton-Cuffy, who recently confessed he hopes to be knocking on Mikel Arteta's door for a place in the first team soon.

“It’s impossible to say how close you are,” he told Scouted Football. “All you have to do is keep performing well, keep improving and carrying on your momentum. But I don’t feel far away from knocking at the door – let’s put it that way.

“When you see players who have come all the way through Hale End, it definitely gives you added motivation because you can see yourself in that position. Someone like Bukayo [Saka] especially, he’ll come and talk to you, he’ll always make you feel like you’re on the same level. It’s eye-opening to see that pathway but all the guys who have made it, they have sacrificed a lot and it’s not easy.”

Related