Bruno Lage insists no bids yet received for Arsenal target Pedro Neto

Wolves manager Bruno Lage has stated that no offers have been received for star winger Pedro Neto, who has emerged as a target for Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners were made aware of Neto’s potential availability earlier this month, alongside both Manchester United and Chelsea.

But as 90min revealed at the start of this week, it is Arsenal who are now looking to push ahead with an approach for the 22-year-old Portugal international. They have been searching for someone to bolster the right flank all summer, having previously missed out on Raphinha.

The Gunners are also looking to move on flop record signing Nicolas Pepe.

“I have heard that but nothing has come to us,” Lage said

“It’s normal now [to have interest], with the good players that we have. Teams are looking for good players in the same way we are looking for [Goncalo] Guedes, Matheus [Nunes], [Nathan] Collins.

“No one told me anything about any proposal.”

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Toby Cudworth and Harry Symeou bring you Talking Transfers, discussing Antony attempting to push through a move to Man Utd, Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang's futures at Barcelona and Arsenal's interest in Pedro Neto. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

Speaking about his future recently, Neto admitted he was flattered by transfer rumours.

“I always like to hear this sort of stuff but I’m focused on my job here because I’m feeling very good here,” he told The Times. “The things you hear makes you work even more, it’s good for you and your mentality to know that people know your value. It gives me more hunger to work harder.”

Related