Bukayo Saka breaks 26-year Premier League appearance record for Arsenal

By playing against Fulham, Bukayo Saka broke Paul Merson's Premier League record of consecutive appearances for Arsenal

Bukayo Saka's exemplary professionalism has underpinned his undroppable status for Arsenal.
Source : 90min

