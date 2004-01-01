Bukayo Saka discusses Kylian Mbappe comparisons

Bukayo Saka has played down suggestions that his current run of England form is comparable with Kylian Mbappe's during France's run to World Cup glory in 2018.

Arsenal star Saka has been a favourite of Gareth Southgate's since making his Three Lions debut in 2020.

He has already scored three goals this tournament, with the most recent coming in Sunday's 3-0 win against Senegal in the last 16 of the World Cup.

Next up for England is France in the quarter-finals. Speaking to the media on Monday, it was put to Saka that his current run mirrors Mbappe's from Les Bleus' triumph of four years ago, scooping the tournament's young player award along the way.

"Thank you for your compliment, but no...I think there's only one Kylian Mbappe!" Saka said.

"At the same time there's only one me. I just want to be myself and help my team in the best way I can. There's a lot of young players in this tournament, I can name so many. Even in our team, there's a young player who's doing unbelievably well in Jude Bellingham.

"I'm just happy we are all here and doing well. The priority is to win the tournament rather than be the player of the tournament or the young player of the tournament."