Bukayo Saka discusses World Cup Golden Boot chances

Bukayo Saka has said that while it would be a nice bonus, he's not thinking about winning the Golden Boot at this World Cup.

Saka is currently England's joint top scorer at the tournament alongside Marcus Rashford, with both scoring three goals so far in Qatar. Only Kylian Mbappe has found the back of the net more with a number of other players getting on the scoresheet three times too.

Saka is still very much in with a chance of ending the World Cup as the top scorer and winning the Golden Boot. However, that's not something that he's focused on.

"Obviously it would be nice, but it’s not in my mind at all," the Arsenal winger said on Sky Sports.

"Right now I’m just focused on helping the team get to the next round, and then the next round, the next round and hopefully we can win this World Cup.

"If I do get it, it will be nice but there will obviously be nothing better than winning the World Cup."

Harry Symeou hosts Scott Saunders, Sean Walsh, Ali Rampling and Brian Goldfarb to look back on the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil - join us!

If you can’t see the podcast embed, click to download or listen to the episode in full!

Saka may well have to focus just as much on stopping goals as scoring them in England's quarter-final clash with France, with him playing on the same side of the pitch as Kylian Mbappe.

With the PSG star keeping Kyle Walker busy, Saka will have to watch marauding full-back AC Milan full-back Theo Hernandez closely.